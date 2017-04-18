One of Caitlyn Jenner’s kids is ready to talk about the first time she saw her as a woman

Kendall Jenner is ready to talk about Caitlyn.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the model opened up about her dad and the very public transition Caitlyn Jenner went through. She revealed that she started finding clues around her house like nail polish and wigs before Caitlyn came out as transgender.

“It was like an investigation for a really long time,” Jenner said. “We would find little things and think, ‘This isn’t normal.’ For a minute, we were like, ‘OK, is he cheating?’ And then we’d say, ‘I don’t think so.’”





Jenner revealed that the first time she saw her dad dressed as a woman was while she was getting a glass of water in the middle of the night.

“My heart dropped,” she said of that moment. “That’s when she would dress as herself, at 4 in the morning, before we would get up. So that was like, ‘Whoa,’ for a second.”

Eventually, Caitlyn decided to have a family meeting to talk to her kids. Jenner reflected on how things have changed since then:

When she told us, and told us that it was going to be a real thing, it was an emotional couple of months. And if I would talk about it, I would cry, just because you’re mourning someone […] losing someone. The person is still there, of course, but physically you’re losing someone. It was my dad who I grew up with my whole life and who raised me. It’s an adjustment, for sure. But honestly, you start to realize that this person is still alive. This person is still here. They are still a blessing. They are still awesome. I realized that I should just be thankful that I still have my dad. It starts to just become normal. You’re just like, “OK, cool.”

Things may have been tough for Jenner at first, but now she says their relationship is better than ever.