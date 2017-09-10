One of JFK and Jackie Kennedy’s granddaughters is now a married woman

Tatiana Celia Kennedy Schlossberg, the granddaughter of John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis married fiancé George Winchester Moran at the Kennedy family estate in Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday, The New York Times reports.

Schlossberg is the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin A. Schlossberg. She is the first grandchild of the former president to say “I do,” per PEOPLE. She also has a sister, Rose, 28, and a brother, Jack, 24.

RELATED: After a four-month engagement, yet another Duggar has tied the knot





Tatiana previously worked at the New York Times as a reporter covering climate change and the environment. She left the Times in July. Moran is currently a fourth year medical student at Columbia. The couple met while attending Yale University as undergrads.

The two exchanged vows just days before the bride’s grandparents’ wedding anniversary. John F. Kennedy wed Jacqueline Bouvier in Newport, Rhode Island on Sept. 12, 1953.