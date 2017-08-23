One of R. Kelly’s alleged victims violated her nondisclosure agreement to speak out

R. Kelly was accused of keeping women against their will and forcing them to follow every one of his rules or face physical punishment in July of this year and now one of his alleged victims is speaking out. Few of the women who were in the “cult” have come forward because they reportedly signed NDAs in exchange for settlement money but 24-year-old Jerhonda Pace has decided to crack everything wide open.

Pace opened up to Buzzfeed about living with Kelly in 2009 when she was only 16 years old. She said she was a big fan of the rapper and went to the courthouse every day to ask for his autograph as he stood trial for allegedly producing child pornography. After he was found not guilty, Pace said he reached out through his team via Myspace and she began spending weekends with him. The relationship eventually turned sexual and she said that he often had her dress up like a schoolgirl and wear her hair in pigtails.





She said that she was forced to follow strict rules, “which included dressing in baggy clothes, turning over her phone, and asking permission to shower, eat, go to the bathroom, and leave the property. If she broke the rules, she says, she was mentally and physically abused.”

Pace eventually ended her relationship with Kelly and decided to sue him.

“If I was to get criminal charges, it would probably be like it was last time, where he wouldn’t get convicted,” she told the publication. Kelly settled with her out of court and asked her to sign a nondisclosure agreement in exchange for the large sum of money. She said he has not paid what he said he would.

She said she is speaking out for the other women who she claims are still living with him.

“If I can speak out and I can help them get out of that situation, that’s what I will do,” Pace says. “I didn’t have anybody to speak up on my behalf when I was going through what I was going through with him.”