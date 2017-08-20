One of the funniest men to ever live has passed away at 91

Comedy legend Jerry Lewis has sadly passed away, according to reports.

His agent confirmed the heartbreaking news on Sunday, explaining that Lewis died in his home that morning. His cause of death is currently unverified, but a statement from his family tweeted out by John Katsilometes indicated that he died of natural causes.

“Statement: ‘Legendary entertainer # Jerry Lewis passed away peacefully today of natural causes at 91 at his home w/ family by his side,'” the tweet read.

Statement: "Legendary entertainer #Jerry Lewis passed away peacefully today of natural causes at 91 at his home w/ family by his side." — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) August 20, 2017

Lewis was one of the greatest comedians in history and was best known for his slapstick routines. He launched into fame after teaming up with Dean Martin in 1946 and went on to star in in a number of iconic films, including “The Nutty Professor” and “Damn Yankees.”





For decades, he was the emcee of the “Muscular Dystrophy Telethon,” which is held every Labor Day to raise money for 24 hours straight. In 2009, he was awarded the lifetime achievement award by the Academy of of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.