One of the “Good Morning America” family members shared big pregnancy news with this adorable announcement

Another baby is on the way for “Good Morning America” meteorologist Ginger Zee and her husband, Ben Aaron Colonomos.

On Monday’s show, Zee revealed she is expecting her second child during a forecast report. She broke the news to viewers at home and her coworkers with hints at her growing baby bump during her weather report.

“I am pregnant!” she shared, as her coworkers cheered and hugged her. “Another baby! Another boy! I feel good. [My belly is] gonna get big. That’s why I had to tell everybody, because it’s already happening.”





Zee also took to Twitter to share the exciting news with fans.

“Adrian already asking to hold his little brother 😉💙💙💙 new baby boy coming February 2018,” she wrote alongside a photo of the one-year-old holding her ultrasound picture.