One of the most familiar TV actors of the last 30 years has passed away at age 72

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Actor John Heard, best known for playing the dad in the “Home Alone” movies, has died, TMZreported.
US Weekly confirmed the report.
Heard was found dead in a California hotel Friday, according to TMZ. He was 72.
The cause of death is unknown, but TMZ reports that Heard had minor surgery on Wednesday, and was staying at the hotel while recovering.
Heard’s acting career included film, television and stage credits. While best known for playing father Peter McCallister in “Home Alone,” other film credits include “Big” and “Beaches,” while television credits include “The Sopranos,” “Law & Order,” “Touched By an Angel,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Prison Break.”
