One of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” recently dished on her short-lived relationship with President Trump

Kim Richards has a long list of men from her past, but the most surprising of all might be President Trump.

Richards confessed to dating the current President of the United States on a new clip from an upcoming “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion special.

“One thing I have to ask you before we get onto everything that happened this season. I heard a rumor you once dated Donald Trump,” host Andy Cohen asked Richards. “Is that true?”

“Yes,” she said. “I had dinner with him.”





“You had dinner with him?” Cohen pushed.

“And sex? Sex?” Lisa Vanderpump asked.

“I don’t want to talk about the president,” she said.

It is unclear when the reality star dated the President and how serious their relationship was, but can you imagine if Kim Richards was the first lady?

Part two of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” special airs Tuesday, April 18, on Bravo.