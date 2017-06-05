One of your favorite onscreen couples is headed to a TV near you for a reunion you’re not gonna want to miss

Leah Remini and Kevin James are having a reunion!

According to PEOPLE, the former “King of Queens” co-stars are gearing up for a reunion on James’ new series, “Kevin Can Wait.” Remini confirmed the news to fans by sharing a screenshot of a tweet sent out by Deadline Hollywood that read.

“Dreams do come true #blessed #grateful,” she wrote.

Dreams do come true #blessed #grateful A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:15pm PDT

RELATED: Former “LPBW” star Jacob Roloff reveals why he actually left the show in an all-new series of his own

Remini previously appeared on the CBS series as undercover cop Vanessa Cellucci in the season 1 finale and has now reportedly signed on as a series regular.





Unfortunately, actress Erinn Hayes, who played James’ wife on “Kevin Can Wait,” announced she will not be returning for season 2.

True, I've been let go from the show. Very sad, I had a great experience season 1. Thank you for all the support from our wonderful fans. https://t.co/HfYKzVuSnT — erinn hayes (@hayeslady) June 3, 2017

“True, I’ve been let go from the show,” she wrote. “Very sad, I had a great experience season 1. Thank you for all the support from our wonderful fans.”

Season 2 of “Kevin Can Wait” premieres on CBS on Monday, Sept. 25, at 9 p.m. ET.