One person is livid about her portrayal in Caitlyn Jenner’s upcoming tell-all memoir

Kris Jenner is not happy about the way Caitlyn Jenner made her look in her new book.

In a sneak peek from Sunday’s episode, Jenner sits down with her daughters, Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian to talk about the tell-all.

“I read it and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time,” Jenner tells her daughters.

“But yet, he stayed married to you the longest,” Kardashian West responds. “So, it doesn’t make sense.”

“None of it makes sense,” Jenner continues. “Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that ‘Kris is such a bitch and an asshole?'”

Jenner recalled a moment years ago when she talked to her then-husband about her identity.

“I was curious and said, ‘What the hell is going on?’ She said, ‘You just would never understand,'” Jenner recalls. “And then, all through the book, Kris knew. ‘Kris knew before I even made love to her.’ I’m like, ‘What?'”

“I really tried hard to improve the relationship and spend a little bit of time, thinking maybe there’s something here that I’m not seeing,” Jenner continues. “I’ve done nothing but open up my home and my heart to a person who doesn’t give a shit. So, I’m done.”

“I’ve never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life,” Jenner adds.

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on E! News.