One “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is mourning over the tragic loss of the woman who raised her

Kendra Moore is in mourning.

On Monday, the star of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” took to Instagram to pay tribute to her beloved grandmother who passed away from Alzheimer’s Disease.

“Today I lost the only woman in the world who has ever loved me unconditionally. My grandmother who raised me from 3 days old passed away,” Moore wrote.

She continued, “Thank you Jehovah for sending me your Angel who taught me everything I know about love, compassion, strength, kindness, selflessness, forgiveness, family, education, brains over beauty, inner beauty, strength, respect for your elders, being true to myself….she has helped mold me into the woman I am.”





RELATED: A year after her death, “Mob Wives” star Big Ang’s memorial mural is in danger of being erased

Moore also took a moment to share with fans that she believes her grandmother had something to do with introducing her to her new husband.

“I truly believe she waited until she knew that I finally found someone to love and cherish me the way she did. She could not rest until she knew I would be taken care of by someone who deserved me,” she wrote.

“Thank you momma for being the best woman I have ever met in my life. Thank you for approving of me and thank you for letting the world know how proud you are of me. I thank you for my life. I owe the world to you” Moore added. “I know you will never leave my side in life or after. I am eternally grateful to you. Thank you for loving me.”

May she rest in peace.

(H/T E! News)