One reality star just stunned fans with this hot shot of her booty in barely-there thong underwear

Oh what a booty-ful morning!

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid brought the heat on Tuesday morning when she shared a photo of herself enjoying the sunrise in barely-there underwear.

“❤️It’s a beautiful, magical sunrise at the lake this morning, the water is quite cold but its such a great way to combat inflammation and feel the connection to Mother Earth…… #LakeConstance #MorningSwim#HealingPower #BodyMindAndSoul,” she captioned the hot shot.

The mother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid has been battling a Lyme disease diagnosis since 2012, and the water seems to be very healing for her.

According to PEOPLE, the momma manager will be making a return to reality TV with a new series on Lifetime that will focus on teen models. Hadid will reportedly employ her industry expertise to help coach other aspiring teen models in the working-titled series “Model Moms.”

The teens and momagers will reportedly undergo an eight-week training program that will focus on physical and mental training on and off the catwalk. The winner of the competition is said to go home with $5,000 weekly prize and a management contract with IMG models in New York.