One scary moment during the Queen’s birthday parade nearly put an end to the whole celebration

It may not have rained on the Queen’s birthday parade, but there was one worrisome instance when Trooping the Colour was almost brought to a halt.

While Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday is in April, the United Kingdom publicly celebrates the event in the summer when the weather is nicer. However, the weather must have been a little too warm because five of the Queen’s guards passed out from the heat right in the middle of the ceremony!

5 Guardsmen were stretchered off Horse Guards Parade after fainting in today's high temperatures during the Trooping the Colour ceremony pic.twitter.com/dp4RfKocQl — Global's Newsroom (@GlobalsNewsroom) June 17, 2017

At least five guards appeared to faint during the royal salute, leaving them lying face down on the gravel at Horse Guards Parade. One of them even needed to be carried away on a stretcher. Luckily, they were all treated with medical care and will recover.

THE FAINTING OF THE GUARDS

Guardsmen Find the Blistering Heat Too Much As They Celebrate The Queen's Birthday During "Trooping The Colour" pic.twitter.com/ace4VbG8Dy — TONYINBHAM (@TT0121) June 17, 2017

Several of The Queen’s guards collapse during Trooping the Colour https://t.co/MtTUGcNhcf pic.twitter.com/7edyhSy1P9 — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) June 17, 2017

“We can confirm that during the Queen’s birthday parade today a small number of soldiers fainted,” the spokeswoman said. “It is an extremely hot day and all were removed from the Parade and checked by medical staff where they were hydrated.”

Following the scary moment, the royal family returned to the palace, where they gathered on the balcony to watch a Royal Air Force display.

