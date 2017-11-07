One sexy rumba wasn’t enough to keep this hot dancing duo on “DWTS”

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke took their final bow on “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday night.

The former NFL player and his pro partner first performed a Charleston before inviting season 1 Mirror Ball Trophy winner Kelly Monaco into their rumba for Trios Night.

Judge Bruno Tonioli loved the Charleston and told Owens, “I love the way you captured the sense of style, time and place beautifully.”

Owens and Burke earned 27 out of a possible 30 points for the Charleston before hitting the dance floor again for their trio performance. Sparks were flying between Owens and Monaco during rehearsals and it seemed that the NFL stud had a little crush!





“Kelly’s very beautiful, and she is single — so am I,” Owens said ahead of the performance. “I hope she doesn’t get distracted by how handsome I am.”

RELATED: A “DWTS” contestant suffered a major wardrobe malfunction, but she stayed on her game

Monaco was clearly interested in Owens when she remarked that he is “sculpted out of heaven.”

Going into the trio, Owens joked that he was aiming for 10s from the judges for the rumba, but unfortunately, he didn’t quite get there. Judges Tonioli, Carrie Anne Inaba and Len Goodman awarded the trio 24 out of a possible 30 points for the routine.

The trio wasn’t a total loss for Owens, however. He got a date!

“The deal was, Kelly said if you got three 10s she would go on a date with you … but you didn’t specify Kelly from where the 10s had to come,” host Tom Bergeron joked before three “DWTS” troupe members held up 3s. A possible love connection on the dance floor? Fans will have to wait and see!

When it came down to the elimination round. Owens and Burke found themselves in the bottom two with Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson.

After it was announced he was eliminated, Owens embraced his fellow competitors before heading to the main ballroom floor for his final goodbyes to the judges, audience and his partner.

“I had a great time,” he told Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews. “I had a great time, she’s a great teacher and I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

Burke added, “I mean Terrell, I’m so proud of the dancer you’ve become, but most importantly the person you’ve allowed us all to see. I’m so proud of you.”

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.