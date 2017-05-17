One year after their short split, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne quietly renew their wedding vows

A year after their brief separation, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne have renewed their 35-year-old wedding vows.

According to reports, the longtime couple held a small ceremony in Las Vegas on Mother’s Day, which Sharon documented on Instagram, writing, “The best Mother’s Day ever!”

The best Mother's Day ever! A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne) on May 14, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

RELATED: Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are planning an enormous project at their English estate

“They are obviously used to doing everything in the spotlight but made a conscious decision to keep this quiet,” a source close to the couple said. “It was just an intimate family get-together at the hotel with their children and very nearest and dearest there.”





The vow renewal comes after Ozzy temporarily moved out of their house this time last year following an affair he allegedly had with a celebrity hairstylist. Earlier this month, Sharon explained how she was able to fall back in love with her husband despite their conflict.

“Probably, really, just months ago because he was trying so hard to be a better person — desperately trying, working his program, working with his therapist every day and trying so hard,” Osbourne said to host Julie Chen on “The Talk.” “I just had a newfound love […] I respected him, because he’s seriously trying to be a better person.”

RELATED: Sharon Osbourne explains how she was able to fall back in love with husband Ozzy after his infidelity