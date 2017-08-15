Oprah Winfrey reveals why she never married her partner of 30 years

They’ve been together more than 30 years, so why have Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham never officially married?

According to the talk show queen, their choice to not marry is what kept them together.

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey opens up about not having kids and what it’s like being mom to “the world’s children”

As she explained in the September 2017 issue of “Vogue:”

“The only time I brought it up was when I said to Stedman, ‘What would have happened if we had actually gotten married?’ And the answer is: ‘We wouldn’t be together.’ We would not have stayed together, because marriage requires a different way of being in this world. His interpretation of what it means to be a husband and what it would mean for me to be a wife would have been pretty traditional, and I would not have been able to fit into that.”





The two talked marriage in the past — Graham even proposed in the 90s — but ultimately decided that not getting married was right for them.