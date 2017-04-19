Oprah Winfrey teased fans about her tropical vacation with Barack and Michelle Obama

Oprah Winfrey isn’t dishing any dirt on her recent vacation with the Obamas.

Winfrey kept her lips sealed at the New York City premiere of her new film, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” when asked about the trip with the former President and First Lady, Bruce Springsteen and Tom Hanks.

“I can’t talk about it, I can’t talk about it!” Winfrey said according to PEOPLE. “What happens on the boat, stays on the boat.”

The group hung out off the coast of Tahiti on a 450-foot yacht. They were reportedly spotted at Le Taha’a Island before continuing on to Bora Bora.

Obama was caught on camera during the vacation snapping a picture of his wife, Michelle that sent the internet into a frenzy. The image shows Michelle posing for a photo aboard the yacht while Barack, as her ever-doting husband, takes a picture with his tablet.

Obama taking a fire pic of Michelle with his iPad is everything I needed tonight pic.twitter.com/8bb5oRQWkH — Rosa Esc@ndón (@therealescandon) April 17, 2017

Since Winfrey won’t give up the details, we guess we will never know if Obama takes his margarita with salt or if Tom Hanks enjoys water skiing. Too bad!

