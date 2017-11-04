Over 20 years after her death, Selena Quintanilla finally receives a huge Hollywood honor

In a rare Friday night ceremony, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled to posthumously honor singing star Selena, KFMB reported.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and actress Eva Longoria spoke at the ceremony in front of the Capitol Records building. Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, accepted the star.

The Tejano singing star was shot and killed on March 31, 1995, by Yolanda Saldivar, the president of her fan club.

Selena’s star is the 2,622nd to be unveiled since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars, KFMB reported.





Born Selena Quintanilla on April 16, 1971, in Lake Jackson, Texas, Selena began her career in music in 1980 as the lead of the family band “Selena y Los Dinos,” with her siblings A.B. and Suzette.

Selena began recording professionally in 1982 and won the first of 10 consecutive female vocalists of the year awards at the Tejano Music Awards in 1986.

Selena’s best-known songs include “Bid, Bid Bom Bom,” “Dreaming of You,” “No Me Queda Mas,” “Amor Prohibido” and “Como La Flor.”