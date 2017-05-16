Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are planning an enormous project at their English estate

“Black Sabbath” singer Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, Sharon, are set to open a day care for dogs on their Buckinghamshire estate. According to a piece in The Sun, the Osbournes are known dog lovers, owning six dogs themselves, and Sharon reportedly spent £230,000 to fly her dogs first class last year.

The plan is to open part of their £5 million country estate for the project. Four acres, originally used for horse grazing, have been set aside for this plan to allow dogs to be walked and cared for in a safe environment.

Francesca Maddock, a dog trainer with Positive Dogs, has submitted the plan to the local council, according to Page Six.

“The logic behind the new business is to create a central facility where dogs will be collected in the morning, spend the day in the countryside, in the safe and secure environment of the field, and then be dropped home at the end of the day,” Maddock said. “This will reduce the amount of travel required throughout the day along with the risks associated with walking groups of dogs on local footpaths.”

The paperwork also calls for a need for a new 6-foot fence and stable block shelter to be built. They will also need a commercial waste company to collect all the dogs’ waste.