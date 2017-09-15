Ozzy Osbourne admits he’s “not proud” of cheating on Sharon and reaffirms his love for her

Ozzy Osbourne opened up about his infidelity during his 35-year marriage to his wife Sharon in a new interview, admitting he’s disappointed in himself.

“Don’t get caught with your mistress,” the rock star joked when asked for the secret to a relationship. “It’s a rock & roll thing—you rock and you roll. You take the good with the bad. When I was a crazy fucker, I’m lucky she didn’t walk out. Now I’m coming on five years clean and sober, and I’ve realized what a fucking idiot I was. I mean, I’m still nuts, but in control of it a bit more … When I said, ‘Don’t get caught by your missus,’ I’m not proud of all that shit. I upset my wife and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame. I love my wife, and it made me realize what a fucking idiot I’ve been.”





According to Osbourne, the one thing that got them through it all: “I suppose it’s fair to say we love each other.”

“I love her, and she loves me,” he said. “There’s no other woman I really want to spend the rest of my life with. You make a mistake and you learn by it. She’s made a few mistakes, and so have I. You know when you hear these people go, ‘Oh, we’ve been married 35 years and we’ve never had a row.’ I go, ‘You must have been living in a different fucking country.’ Sometimes, I’ve looked at my wife and I’ve just been angry as fuck, and vice versa. Other times, I go, ‘Fuck, I love you.'”

The Osbournes broke up briefly last year after it came to light that Ozzy was unfaithful to Sharon. However, the couple and parents of three have since reconciled. This year, they renewed their vows and celebrated another wedding anniversary.

