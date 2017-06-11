Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s son is all grown up, and he’s making fans feel pretty old

Brandon Lee is all grown up!

The 21-year-old son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee joined his mega-famous mom on the red carpet at the Shepherd Conservation Society’s 40th Anniversary Gala for the Oceans in Beverly Hills, according to PEOPLE. The two posed together and smiled for the paps as they enjoyed their mother-son night on the town.

The most generous soul I know. A post shared by Brandon Thomas Lee (@brandonthomaslee) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

Anderson stunned in a gorgeous red gown, while Lee channeled his father in a sleek rocker look with black pants and a white shirt. Anderson and Lee are also parents to son Dylan Lee, 19.





Brandon just celebrated the big 2-1 in Vegas with his father.

RELATED: Eric and Lara Trump were all smiles as they celebrated their baby shower with family and friends

After the big weekend, Brandon took to Instagram and looked pretty tired with his dear old dad sitting in front of a private jet.

“We make it through the Weekend,” he wrote alongside the pic. “Great way to wrap up my Bday.”