Pamela Anderson showed up to a Monaco fashion show wearing this, and people flipped out

After being nearly unrecognizable at Cannes Film Festival last week, Pamela Anderson turned heads once again when she wore this revealing number to a fashion show in Monaco.

The 49-year-old former “Baywatch” star arrived at the Formula 1’s Amber Lounge Fashion show at the Le Meridien Beach Plaza Hotel wearing a floor-length, single-shoulder gown with a diagonal slit up the front revealing her cleavage. She wore her blonde hair up in a bun, with a few loose pieces framing her face.





The actress and model posed for photos on the red carpet and poolside, showing off her famous assets all the while and causing quite the stir. Anderson has been busy lately, with a cameo appearance in the new “Baywatch” film and frequent visits with rumored beau and WikiLeaks CEO, Julian Assange.