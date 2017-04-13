Paramedics were called after Matt Damon’s daughter was injured while on vacation in Australia

This might be every beach-goer’s worst nightmare.

Matt Damon’s six-year-old daughter Stella was reportedly stung by a jellyfish while the family was enjoying their vacation in Australia. Damon’s family was reportedly hanging out with Chris Hemsworth’s family in the town of Byron Bay when the jellyfish stung Stella.

After the sting, Stella ran to shore, screaming causing Damon to spring into action and run to a nearby cafe to grab ice for the wound.

Paramedics were called and treated the little girl on scene as father and mother, Luciana Barroso comforted her. According to The Courier Mail, the families were enjoying perfect weather and surfing before the incident.

We hope this little bump doesn’t put a damper on their vacation!

