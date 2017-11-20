In her 2015 book “Selfish” — which was literally just a compilation of selfies — Kim Kardashian West made the rather audacious claim that she was taking participating in the trend way before it was cool, and seemed to imply that she was responsible for it.





“I took pictures of myself with digital cameras when I was in junior high and high school, and I just got hooked,” she wrote. “I was always obsessed with selfies.”

Smash cut to November 2017, and someone else is disputing Kardashian West’s claim. Someone who was also doing the “famous for being famous” thing while Kim was probably selling Girl Scout Cookies or something else that young girls do. (Easy bake ovens?)

“Who could it be?” we hear you ponder. It should be obvious by now — because we mentioned it in the headline.

11 years ago today, Me & Britney invented the selfie! pic.twitter.com/1byOU5Gp8J — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 19, 2017

That’s right, folks. The person claiming to have invented the selfie is none other than the original Kardashian, Paris Hilton.

“11 years ago today, Me & Britney invented the selfie!,” Hilton wrote in a tweet that also featured two pre-iPhone selfies of herself and pop-star Britney Spears.

It’s a bold claim and she was almost definitely trolling, but that didn’t stop The Internet freaking out.

This person thinks Bill Nye got there first:

Sorry, @BillNyeSaves did it way before you. It was 1999 pic.twitter.com/yEHZN5BVvd — ItsMixerOne (@mixer1av) November 19, 2017

The Seinfeld Current Day Twitter account thinks Kramer was the selfie trend-setter:

oh realy because heres kramer inventing the selfie in 1995 pic.twitter.com/dtmR0Kh3lP — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) November 19, 2017

Or maybe it was Sabrina the Teenage Witch?

sabrina the teenage witch joins the craze in 96 pic.twitter.com/hdAFH1r3oV — fresh2fresh (@freshtwofresh) November 19, 2017

This person disputed Hilton’s claim with this gif from the Ridley Scott film “Thelma and Louise.”

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon >>> Paris Hilton and Britney Spears. Obviously.

Some claimed that George Harrison (the best Beatle) took the first selfie on a 1966 trip to the Taj Mahal.

Oh, Paris. Go to school. It’s “Britney and I”……or, keep speaking like a first grader. It’s always good to perpetuate a sterotype. You may also want to Google “George Harrison Selfie”. pic.twitter.com/Njo26ku3Io — Shelley Lehner (@ShelleyLehner) November 20, 2017

But it’s really hard to argue with this one: