Paris Hilton thinks she would have been the next Princess Diana if it weren’t for her infamous sex tape

In a recent interview with Marie Claire, socialite Paris Hilton blamed her 2003 sex tape with ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon for ruining her chances of becoming a prominent social figure like Princess Diana.

“It’s really hurtful, because my whole life I really looked up to Princess Diana, all these elegant, amazing women, and I feel like [Salomon] just took that all away from me,” she said. “I could have been like that, but because of that tape, I will always be judged and thought of as whatever they say about me because of a private moment between my boyfriend and me.”





Weeks before the debut of her show “The Simple Life” in 2003, the sex tape, which featured an 18-year-old Hilton and 33-year-old Salomon, hit the Internet without her consent and overshadowed much of her rise to fame. In fact, Hilton called the tape her only regret in life.

“I wish I had never met him. That is actually the one regret in my life. I wish that I had never met that guy. I could not leave my house for months. I was so depressed, humiliated. I didn’t want to be seen in public,” she said.

Hilton may not have turned into a modern day Princess Diana, but she’s still an extremely successful business woman despite the negative media attention she has received.

“People love to talk shit. I’m used to it,” she said, adding that she often changes people’s perceptions of her after meeting them. “I want people to know that I’m grown-up. I’m a responsible businesswoman. I work very hard. I’m down-to-earth. Nothing has been handed to me.”

