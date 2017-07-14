Paris Hilton’s boyfriend has some new ink, and only the future will tell if it’s a good idea

Paris Hilton and actor Chris Zylka have been dating since the beginning of the year, and it seems that their relationship is getting serious. On Thursday, Paris posted a picture on her Instagram of Zylka’s new tattoo. He’s decided to get Paris’ name in large Disney letters on his left forearm. The hotel heiress gushed on Instagram “I’m such a lucky girl!”

She wrote, “My love surprised me and got my name tattooed in Disney font. And said cause I’m his most magical place on earth & he finally found his fairytale princess.”

Every girl has her best friend, boyfriend & true love. But you're really lucky if they're all the same person. 🔥😍😍🔥 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jun 21, 2017 at 1:15am PDT

Hilton has spent her time out of the spotlight pursuing a music career. For the past few months, she has been DJing at all the major clubs. Though there haven’t been any rumors of wedding bells in her life, it seems that Hilton is looking forward to the future with best friend and true love.

Hopefully, this tattoo doesn’t turn into a Johnny Depp situation. After Depp got Winona Ryder’s name tattoo on his body, he had to get it changed to “wino forever.”