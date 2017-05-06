Paris Hilton’s brother was arrested for grand theft auto and trying to break into his ex’s house

Conrad Hilton, the younger brother of socialite Paris Hilton, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning after he allegedly stole his ex-girlfriend Hunter Daily Salomon’s father’s Bentley, attempted to break into her home and violated the restraining order she had against him.

The 23-year-old reportedly first went to the home of Rick Salomon — who is also the man sister Paris made her infamous 2001 sex tape with — where he stole his Bentley. Then, he showed up at the home of E.G. Daily, his ex’s mother, and tried to break into the home in order to make contact with Salomon. Police arrived at the home at around 4:50 a.m., confirmed that he was in violation of restraining order and took him into custody.





Hilton and Salomon previously dated, but eventually broke up, and she got a restraining order against him. In addition to frequent run-ins with the law, including getting a DUI, assaulting a flight attendant and violating his probation, Hilton tried once before to break into Salomon’s home in 2015.

According to police, he was booked on grand theft auto charges and is being held on a $60,000 bail.