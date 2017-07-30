Paris Jackson and her godfather Macaulay Culkin showed off their matching tattoos after a weekend of bonding

Friends who ink together stay together.

This weekend, the eldest daughter of Michael Jackson and her godfather Macaulay Culkin spent some time bonding, and they have the matching tattoos to prove it.

Jackson and Culkin, who just debuted a hot new look, were spotted getting the fresh ink at the Tattoo Mania parlor in West Hollywood. The duo showed off the new ink, matching spoons, on Jackson’s Instagram after the tattoos were finished.

Neither Culkin nor Jackson shared the meaning behind their new ink.

RELATED: The close family and friends of Linkin Park front man Chester Bennington have said their final goodbyes





Earlier this week, Jackson showed a little skin at a spiritual retreat and wasn’t shy about sharing the photos.

2017 seems to be the up-and-coming model’s year. According to E! News, Vogue Australia editor-in-chief Edwina McCann predicted Jackson will be “the breakthrough name of 2017.” She is also set to star in the new thriller “Gringo” opposite Charlize Theron, her debut film. It’s scheduled for release in 2018.