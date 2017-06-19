Paris Jackson continues to make a name for herself in the fashion world by landing her first Vogue cover

Looking good, Paris Jackson!

This month, the eldest daughter of Michael Jackson makes her Vogue debut on the cover of Vogue Australia which hits newsstands on June 26.

According to E! News, editor-in-chief Edwina McCann predicted she will be “the breakthrough name of 2017.” For her cover story, Jackson suggested they do the interview over a text conversation instead of a traditional sit down interview. McCann said that though it was “something we have never before agreed to at Vogue,” texting “seemed appropriate for someone of her generation.”

During the conversation, Jackson opened up about something she is the most passionate about at this time.





“I have so many causes that are dear to my heart and fighting for the people, I feel, is my duty,” she said. “But right now since I’m doing the fashion thing, a huge focus—well, mostly what I’m putting a lot of effort into—is making sure my own personal creativity shows through whatever I’m doing while I’m working.”

Jackson continued, “I really want to leave a positive imprint in the fashion world, mostly regarding the media and the stereotypical beauty standard that is blasted all over every magazine you see, every article that pops up on your phone screen, every billboard you see while you’re driving down the street.”

“I already have many young girls looking up to me and I want to be something their parents are OK with them looking up to,” she said.

Jackson also gave fans a sneak peek at some of the photos captured by Vogue Australia.

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:05pm PDT

Just stunning!