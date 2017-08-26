Paris Jackson honors godfather and birthday boy Macaulay Culkin as he turns a year older

Paris Jackson paid tribute to her godfather, Macaulay Culkin, as he turned 37 years old by wishing him a very happy birthday early Saturday morning.

“HAPPY BURFDAY,” she wrote on Snapchat along with a throwback photo of her and Culkin. “I LOVE YOU…make 37 your BITCH.”

On Friday night, Jackson shared a few videos from her night celebrating with Culkin, including one of her holding up a vinyl demo from Macaulay’s parody music group The Pizza Underground and playing it on a record player. In another video, the duo listened to a cover of Lou Reed’s 1972 hit “Take a Walk on the Wild Side.”





Culkin was dear friends with the 19-year-old’s father, Michael Jackson, and was chosen to be her godfather. The two of them have been close ever since and have been hanging out more and more recently. They even got matching tattoos last month.

Jackson and Culkin’s new ink consisted of two matching spoons with each of them sporting one on their arms. Neither has explained the meaning behind the symbols.

