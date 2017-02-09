Paris Jackson is back on the market after reportedly kicking Michael Snoddy to the curb

All the single ladies!

Paris Jackson is reportedly single again after calling it quits with her boyfriend of less than one year, Michael Snoddy. However, sources say the 18-year-old budding model may rekindle her romance with the tattooed drummer.

Outlaws💨💨💨 #rideordie A photo posted by Michael Snoddy (@michaelsnoddy) on Jul 1, 2016 at 10:12am PDT

“Paris ended things with Michael,” a source revealed to US Weekly. “It might just be a temporary fix until she finds her way back to Michael again.”

The chance of reconciliation may be out there, but for now, Jackson is focused on her career. Mostly recently, she landed a role on the new Fox series “Star,” directed by Lee Daniels.





“It appears that Paris and Michael have parted ways for now, but their future is uncertain,” the insider added. “She is doing well, enjoying being on set with Lee Daniels and focusing her energy on the opportunities ahead.”

Things seemed fine between the two during a recent trip to Paris. The former couple was all smiles in front of the Eiffel Tower, and Snoddy shared the moment on Instagram.

“I ❤️ Paris! #understatement,” he wrote on Jan. 17.

I ❤️ Paris! #understatement A photo posted by Michael Snoddy (@michaelsnoddy) on Jan 17, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Snoddy reportedly accompanied his girlfriend on her trip to meet with high-end designers, including Christian Dior.

Perhaps there is hope for them yet.