Paris Jackson isn’t shy about showing a little skin in a series of photos from her recent retreat

This week, the eldest daughter of Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson, took to Instagram to share some photos from a recent spiritual retreat. Based on the photos she shared, she was certainly baring all and feeling one with nature!

Jackson posted several photos in which she appears topless — don’t worry, nothing untoward — throughout her getaway. In one photo, Jackson is photographed from behind as she kneels with her arms over her head inside a tent. She posted a second image of herself in a very similar pose outdoors kneeling in front of a Buddha statue. She posted those images without captions.





She also shared some photos of the sanctuary itself.

Jackson has been busy with projects lately as she continues to develop her modeling and acting her career. Most recently, Jackson made her big debut on the cover of Vogue magazine. According to E! News, Vogue Australia editor-in-chief Edwina McCann predicted she will be “the breakthrough name of 2017.”