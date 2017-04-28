Paris Jackson joins the criticism of Netflix’s hit new show and warns against watching it

“13 Reasons Why” has drawn a great deal of criticism for its depiction of depression and suicide. The show follows high school student Hannah Baker, who takes her life and leaves behind tapes describing the 13 reasons why she decided to make the fatal decision. CBS reported that schools are now warning parents to be aware of the dangers of teen suicide. One high school student quoted in that report even noted that “it sends a message kind of glamorizing suicide.”

Now, Paris Jackson, the daughter of late pop icon Michael Jackson, is weighing in with her take on “13 Reasons Why.”

On Instagram, Jackson uploaded a picture of a Tumblr post. The author of the post wrote point blank, “Don’t watch it. Do not watch this fucked up mess of a show.” The blogger claimed that he/she has been “working in suicide prevention for almost six years.” He/she also claimed that the authors “met with leading experts on the ways that the media contributes to youth suicides–then did almost everything they were warned not to do.”

In a comment on the post, Jackson wrote that the show “was an amazing way to get the message across to bullies that they need to stop doing what they are doing.” However, she warned, “Please only watch this show with caution and keep in mind that it may put you in a dark place. If you are struggling please don’t watch it.”

In a statement to The Telegraph, Netflix defended their decision to air the show, saying that it has “opened up a dialogue.” A number of mental health professionals have come out against the series, including one who told CBS, “Watching a suicide or knowing someone who has died by suicide can lead others to completing a suicide themselves.”