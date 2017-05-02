Paris Jackson leaves her mark on the fashion world with this stunning debut at the Met Gala

The fashion world is no match for Paris Jackson!

The 19-year-old budding model and daughter of the late Michael Jackson stunned on Monday night when she showed up to the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Jackson stood confidently next to Met Gala vets including Rhianna, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Jackson wore a gorgeous Calvin Klein designed black gown with a peek-a-boo slit across her abdominal. Some of her more than 50 tattoos were on display and she matched the gown with dark nail polish and black heels.

According to E! News, the Met Gala debut comes just one week after Jackson was named this year’s “It Girl” by Variety.

The model shared a few snaps from the evening on Instagram, including one epic bathroom selfie alongside Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, A$AP Rocky and Diddy.

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on May 1, 2017 at 8:48pm PDT

Jackson also snuck away and frolicked in one of the exhibits during the museum.

🌑 A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on May 1, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

my boys know how to bring the party A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on May 1, 2017 at 9:18pm PDT

We’re looking forward to more of her looks at the Met Gala for years to come!