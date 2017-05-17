Paris Jackson posed with her very private baby brother, Blanket for a new post on Instagram

We finally have a visual on Blanket Jackson!

The youngest son of Michael Jackson was recently spotted in a since-deleted photo on his big sister, Paris Jackson’s Instagram story. In the pic, Blanket is posed alongside his big sis, wearing a black hoodie as he is surrounded by friends and family at dinner.

In the years since Jackson’s death, Blanket has been out of the spotlight and reportedly lives with Jackson’s mother, Katherine Jackson.





RELATED: Bristol Palin Meyer shared a few updates on her life as a wife and mom of three in a new post to fans

Unlike his elder siblings, Paris and Prince, Blanket has been staying out of the spotlight. According to E! News, he’s living a typical teenager’s life and is focused on school, his passion for martial arts and spending time with his family.