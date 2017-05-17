Paris Jackson posed with her very private baby brother, Blanket for a new post on Instagram
Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Rare People

Paris Jackson posed with her very private baby brother, Blanket for a new post on Instagram

Article will continue after advertisement

We finally have a visual on Blanket Jackson!

The youngest son of Michael Jackson was recently spotted in a since-deleted photo on his big sister, Paris Jackson’s Instagram story. In the pic, Blanket is posed alongside his big sis, wearing a black hoodie as he is surrounded by friends and family at dinner.

Instagram/Paris Jackson via E! News

In the years since Jackson’s death, Blanket has been out of the spotlight and reportedly lives with Jackson’s mother, Katherine Jackson.


RELATED: Bristol Palin Meyer shared a few updates on her life as a wife and mom of three in a new post to fans

Unlike his elder siblings, Paris and Prince, Blanket has been staying out of the spotlight. According to E! News, he’s living a typical teenager’s life and is focused on school, his passion for martial arts and spending time with his family.

Module Voice Image
Nicole Moschella, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement