Paris Jackson shared a touching tribute to her late father on the anniversary of his death

Paris Jackson will always miss her father.

On June 25, Jackson shared a heartbreaking tribute to her father on Instagram. In the image made by a fan site, Jackson is photoshopped into a photo with her father.

“my angel, my king, my universe. 8 years without you feels like a lifetime,” she commented alongside the pic.

my angel, my king, my universe. 8 years without you feels like a lifetime.

Michael Jackson died suddenly on June 25, 2009, of acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication at his home in Los Angeles. He was 50 years old.





His primary physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 and served a two-year prison sentence.