Paris Jackson steals the show at New York Fashion Week without setting foot on the runway

She may not have strutted her stuff down the runway, but Paris Jackson still succeeded in turning heads at New York Fashion Week.

The daughter of the King of Pop, who signed with a major modeling agency earlier this year, attended the Calvin Klein spring/summer 2018 show Thursday where she sat in the front row with “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown and Brooke Shields. She later stunned at the 2017 Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party wearing a beautiful formal dress.

“Thank you everyone at Calvin for accepting who i am and embracing my way of expressing myself with an open mind and open heart,” Paris wrote on Instagram Saturday. “Being able to incorporate my own style into this fashion means more to me than you know.”





The rising model is challenging fashion industry beauty standards and hopes to leave her own mark on the modeling world by changing people’s perceptions of beauty.

“I’m not symmetrical, I’m not a size zero, I eat hella burgers and endless amounts of pizza,” she said. “I can’t fit into a runway sample size of designer clothes, I have scars and stretch marks and acne and I have cellulite. I’m human. Not a dress-up doll. The idea that we all have to fit one idea of beauty is outrageous and ridiculous because ‘perfection’ is just an opinion.”

