Paris Jackson wasted no time bringing politics to the VMAs

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson took her moment in the spotlight at the MTV Video Music Awards to make a strong political statement.

On Sunday night, Paris Jackson presented at the VMAs and during her time onstage, she called out “Nazi white supremacist jerks” and rallied other young people to join her in standing up against the violence.

Before going in on the haters, Jackson mimicked President Trump assuring the audience that if everyone came together, it would be “yuuuge.”

“We must show these Nazi white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville and all over the country, that as a nation with liberty as our slogan, we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred and their discrimination,” she said as the audience cheered. “We must resist!”





Fans on social media were quick to applaud the asipring model on social media.

Paris Jackson woke, huh? That's whasup. The real question is, what color do you think her Black power fist emoji is? #VMAs #QTNA 🤔🤔🤔 — Bossip (@Bossip) August 28, 2017

Paris Jackson is a strong black woman. #VMAS — K a r i o. (@itsKARY_) August 28, 2017

Paris Jackson going in on the Nazi's 💀💀💀💀 #VMAs — broadband bloods (@brookcty) August 28, 2017

Paris Jackson calling out the "nazi white supremacist jerks" ✊🏾✊🏾 #VMAs — Jacinta (@learnteachwin) August 28, 2017