Paris Jackson’s latest tattoo is a sweet tribute to her late father Michael

In an Instagram post on Friday, Paris Jackson showed off her newest tattoo, a beautiful tribute to her late father, Michael Jackson.
On her foot, the word “Applehead” is scrawled in cursive, black ink. The word is a term of endearment she and others close to the King of Pop would affectionately call him.
“With every step i take, you lift my foot and guide me forward,” Jackson wrote as the caption for the photo. “Love you.”
Jackson has multiple other tattoos in honor of the late singer, as does her brother Prince. In fact, back in April Prince got a tattoo of Michael doing one of his signature dance moves while donning a pair of angel wings.
Lately, Paris has been forging a career in modeling, having secured her first Vogue cover just this week!
