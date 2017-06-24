Paris Jackson’s latest tattoo is a sweet tribute to her late father Michael

In an Instagram post on Friday, Paris Jackson showed off her newest tattoo, a beautiful tribute to her late father, Michael Jackson.

On her foot, the word “Applehead” is scrawled in cursive, black ink. The word is a term of endearment she and others close to the King of Pop would affectionately call him.

RELATED: Paris Jackson continues to make a name for herself in the fashion world by landing her first Vogue cover

“With every step i take, you lift my foot and guide me forward,” Jackson wrote as the caption for the photo. “Love you.”





with every step i take, you lift my foot and guide me forward. love you 🍏 A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jun 23, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

Jackson has multiple other tattoos in honor of the late singer, as does her brother Prince. In fact, back in April Prince got a tattoo of Michael doing one of his signature dance moves while donning a pair of angel wings.

Thanks @dermagraphink for sittin 9hrs with me for such an incredible and beautiful tattoo. I will be posting more of this A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Mar 31, 2017 at 10:59pm PDT

Lately, Paris has been forging a career in modeling, having secured her first Vogue cover just this week!

RELATED: Paris Jackson has “homeless” encounter on set of her new movie