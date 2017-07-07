Paul Walker’s daughter is all grown up as she returns to Instagram for the first time in a year

Meadow Walker is so beautiful and grown up!
The daughter of late actor Paul Walker returned to Instagram after a one-year hiatus to post a selfie, marking the first time she’s shared a snippet of her life with the public via social media since July 2016.
In the photo, she sports a white tank top and jeans and appeared to be sitting in front of a window while shielding her eyes from the sun. She didn’t write a caption for the picture.
Meadow was just 15 years old when her father tragically passed away in a car accident. The last photo she shared was from last summer and was an old family photo featuring her and her father in a swimming pool.
The now 18 year old is following in her father’s philanthropic footsteps, starting the Paul Walker Foundation with the simple mission to “do good.” The charity provides grants and scholarships to students and researchers working or pursuing a degree in the marine science field.
“I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world,” she said at the time of the organization’s launch. “I want to share that part of him with others.”
Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions. His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching The #PaulWalkerFoundation (@paulwalkerfdn) on his birthday. I can't think of a better way to celebrate my father. #DoGood
