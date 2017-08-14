Chumlee from “Pawn Stars” might be headed back to court if he doesn’t get his way with his most recent legal threat

Chumlee means business when it comes to his new candy store.

According to TMZ, the “Pawn Stars” star opened a candy store in Vegas, Chumlee’s Candy on the Boulevard, in May, and now he’s threatening to take legal action after a guy purchased the names to two possible domains he could use for the website.

Patrick Keys currently owns chumleescandy.com and chumleescandyontheblvd.com, and Chumlee has threatened to sue him if he doesn’t give him the rights. Keys reportedly has no affiliation with the actual store and bought the domain names in a strategic business move earlier this year, after Chumlee announced he was opening a candy shop.





Keys told the tabloid that he has been buying and selling domain names for 20 years and that he has reached out to the reality star but has not heard back.

Chumlee’s attorneys claim that Keys took the names as their client was planning to build out the site, and they were forced to send a cease and desist letter.

Last summer, Chumlee dodged jail time after he pleaded guilty to felony weapon and misdemeanor attempted drug possession charges. In June 2016, a judge ordered him to stay out of trouble until 2019 to get the felony dismissed. He will instead have a misdemeanor on his record if he keeps up his end of the deal.