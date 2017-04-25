Rare People

Pentatonix released their take on Elvis’ hit “Can’t Help Falling In Love” just in time for wedding season

Elvis would be proud!

This week, the fabulous musical a cappella group Pentatonix released the music video for their cover of the Elvis Presley classic “Can’t Help Falling In Love.”

The group’s harmony sounded beautiful in the medley and we couldn’t help but find ourselves swaying along with the tune.

This is the latest release from their “PTX Vol. 4 Classics.” The group has also covered other classics including “Over the Rainbow,” “Jolene” and John Lennon’s “Imagine,” but this might be one of our favorites!


We bet this will be a popular choice among newlyweds this wedding season!

