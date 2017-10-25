People are buzzing about the sex of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s baby

It’s a boy for Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson!

Multiple sources confirmed the couple are expecting a baby boy to US Weekly.

In September, news of the pregnancy made headlines and now that she is expecting, Kardashian is continuing to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“She’s hungrier than ever,” an insider told the publication adding that she opts for “smaller meals throughout the day” to stay on track. She is also keeping up her workouts but doing “more cardio” and “less intensive” workouts.

My birthday was incredible! Dream like almost! It's actually hard to put into words how special I feel and it's mainly because of this man right here! Thank you baby for treating me like a Queen every single day! Thank you to all of my friends and family for helping surprise me and for being the best anyone could ask for!! (Tap for glam details) A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

As for the couple, things are reportedly progressing nicely.

“Marriage is definitely in the cards,” the source said. “They are just waiting for the right time to move forward. Khloé doesn’t want to rush into anything.”

Khloe isn’t the only Kardashian who is expecting. Little sister Kylie Jenner is also rumored to be expecting a girl and sister Kim Kardashian West confirmed she is expecting a third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate.