People are just now noticing something different about first daughter Ivanka Trump’s eyes

Even though first daughter Ivanka Trump has been in the spotlight nearly all her life, and even more so now that her father is president, it appears that very few people have noticed that her eye color is ever-changing.

While Ivanka Trump naturally has very deep brown eyes, she’s been photographed recently with her eyes appearing to be either hazel or green. Alas, it has recently come to light that she has been using color contact lenses for a while now to transform the color of her eyes, particularly when she appears on TV or for high-profile events.





The active first daughter is now serving in an official role as assistant to the president, all while managing to be mom to her three children Arabella, Joseph and Theodore.

Why do Ivanka Trump's eyes keep changing color? https://t.co/8wOXATOn8a pic.twitter.com/IqqbK5oeCt — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) April 12, 2017

