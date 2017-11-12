People are offering their condolences to whoever leaked pictures of Beyoncé’s twins

Not everyone is happy to see pictures of the Bey Beys on the internet.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z announced the addition of two more children to their family in in February via a beautiful Instagram post. Since the announcement, the parents have kept their summer arrivals as secretive as their fans would allow.

Following rumors and speculations, Beyoncé shared an official picture of Rumi and Sir Carter on her Instagram.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Over the weekend, pictures surfaced of the Knowles-Carter family on vacation in Miami with Rumi and Sir in full view.





Fans could hardly contain their excitement over the pictures of the babies.

The Carter-Knowles twins make the unofficial debut in celebville. Paparazzi took snaps of Rumi and Sir Carter in Miami on vacay with their parents Beyonce & Jay-Z pic.twitter.com/xBRsnPmzEB — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) November 12, 2017

But eager onlookers found out that the family intended on keeping their privacy.

The Root reported, “[K]nowing how serious the Carters are about their social media presence, and especially their fierce protection of their children, the images are slowly, surely, being scrubbed as they go up,” referring to the fact that a number of pictures of the babies on Instagram have been deleted.

While many delighted in the pictures, others joked about the lengths to which the family might go to combat the leak.

I already know Beyoncé is gonna be mad af about these leaked photos of the twins. Prepare for her wrath. pic.twitter.com/exQ9IHkBKh — ㅤً (@The__Prototype) November 11, 2017

IDK who took that picture of Beyonce and those twins, but I do know that there will be a new episode of UNSOLVED MYSTERIES starring that person. pic.twitter.com/m9rPZ9JIO2 — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) November 12, 2017

r.i.p to whoever took those pics of beyonce's twins — rooney (@zenonthesequal) November 11, 2017

So Beyoncé’s legal team have supposedly shut down IG accounts who have posted photos of the twins. pic.twitter.com/qbUpD0TFfA — ‏ㅤً (@DUSTTOSIDECHICK) November 12, 2017

Others supported respecting the family’s privacy (though getting a peak of the Bey Beys wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world).

I want them to have their privacy and I also wanna see the babies. I recognize my hypocrisy. Sorry Bey! — MaxineShaw (@KimShoeCrzy) November 12, 2017

Me: “I hate paparazzi always being nosy and taking pics of celebs without their consent.” Me: *looking at paparazzi pics of Beyonce and the twins* pic.twitter.com/RiJRPOM6CN — Helen Strangé 👑 (@KLCHII) November 12, 2017

