People are offering their condolences to whoever leaked pictures of Beyoncé’s twins

Not everyone is happy to see pictures of the Bey Beys on the internet.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z announced the addition of two more children to their family in in February via a beautiful Instagram post. Since the announcement, the parents have kept their summer arrivals as secretive as their fans would allow.
Following rumors and speculations, Beyoncé shared an official picture of Rumi and Sir Carter on her Instagram.
Over the weekend, pictures surfaced of the Knowles-Carter family on vacation in Miami with Rumi and Sir in full view.
Fans could hardly contain their excitement over the pictures of the babies.
But eager onlookers found out that the family intended on keeping their privacy.
The Root reported, “[K]nowing how serious the Carters are about their social media presence, and especially their fierce protection of their children, the images are slowly, surely, being scrubbed as they go up,” referring to the fact that a number of pictures of the babies on Instagram have been deleted.
While many delighted in the pictures, others joked about the lengths to which the family might go to combat the leak.
Others supported respecting the family’s privacy (though getting a peak of the Bey Beys wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world).
