People can’t get over Kylo Ren’s scar treatment in new ‘Star Wars’ trailer

A new action-packed trailer for the upcoming “Star Wars” movie “The Last Jedi” was released on Monday evening, and despite the appearance of several recognizable faces, there’s only one thing people can talk about: Kylo Ren’s weird face accessory.
The antagonist and First Order villain, played by “Girls” star Adam Driver, is proudly sporting a covered scar he received from the climatic battle of the previous film “The Force Awakens” and, if Twitter is any indication, which is usually always is, fans can’t handle it.
Love it or hate it, it’s probably here to stay. If only George Lucas were around to digitally remove it.