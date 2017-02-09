People love Queen Elizabeth’s sparkling wine so much, all the bottles have already sold out

In 2011, more than 16,000 Chardonnay, Pinot Nior and Pinot Meuneir vines were planted on Queen Elizabeth II’s Great Windsor Park, which is a short 10-minute drive from Windsor Castle. From the grapes harvested two years later, just under 2,000 bottles of The English Sparking Wine were created — and they’re all gone!

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 65 years on the throne with this stunning sapphire portrait

The wines from the 2013 grapes hit stores during this past holiday season to mark the Queen’s 90th birthday, selling in sets of three for about $94 per trio, and they’ve all already been purchased.





“We’re delighted Windsor Great Park has proved so popular among our customers and we look forward to releasing the second vintage later this year,” said Laithwaite’s CEO David Thatcher.

That’s right: another round of the highly demanded wines will make their debut soon, courtesy of the 2014 grapes. The new bottles will reportedly be on sale later this year and will be sold by the bottle at around $44 a pop (they’re available for pre-order if you just can’t wait). The 2017 edition is described as “a fine fizz with delicious rich toasty length.”

It’s also rumored that the number of bottles each year will grow, going from about 2,000 to as many as 20,000 in the years to come.

RELATED: Getting to know England’s ever-classy Queen Elizabeth II