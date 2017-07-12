Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmkerovskiy are sharing their wedding pics and “DWTS” fans can’t get enough

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy had the most magical wedding date!

On July 8, the “Dancing with the Stars” pros wed in beautiful ceremony with an over-the-top reception to follow. In the days since their “I Dos,” more photos have surfaced on social media and fans are loving it!

The star studded guest list included Murgatroyd’s former “DWTS” partner Nyle DiMarco and season 18 contestant Candace Cameron Bure. Season 20 contestant Rumer Willis and fellow “DWTS” pro Sharna Burgess served as bridesmaids while pro Val Chmerkovskiy was a groomsman. The couple’s seven-month-old son, Shai Aleksander, was also in attendance.





– he’s gotten so big but let’s talk about how cute he looks in this 😍 #chmergatroydwedding A post shared by — chlo 💓 (@magicdwts) on Jul 12, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

Amazing wedding, amazing people. Much love @petamurgatroyd & @maksimc #chmergatroydwedding #areyoukiddingmewiththissunset A post shared by @justanother_sam on Jul 10, 2017 at 9:17pm PDT

After they exchanged vows, the couple took photos under a magical rainbow that showed up just as the party was started.

So perfect💖✨🌈 #petamurgatroyd #dwts #dancingwiththestars #chmergatroydwedding #chmergatroyd 📷: @usweekly A post shared by my everything, Peta Jane💟 (@stunning_petajane) on Jul 12, 2017 at 6:49am PDT

😍💕 📷✨: @usweekly #chmergatroydwedding A post shared by dwtsvalcbr (@dwtsvalcbr_) on Jul 12, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

Bridesmaid Sharna Burgess couldn’t help but share “wedding overload” after the nuptials and gave fans a glimpse at the couple’s lavish and massive four-tier wedding cake.

The couple kept things under control and opted to feed each other with a plate and a fork over the cake smashing.

Wedding overload is still happening 😉 love you both beyond words, you looked so incredible, beautiful and utterly obsessed with each other. Married looks good on you two😘 💘💋 A post shared by Sharna Burgess (@sharnaburgess) on Jul 11, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

My partners in crime for the weekend! 😉💘#chmergatroydwedding A post shared by Sharna Burgess (@sharnaburgess) on Jul 10, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

😂 🤷🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Sharna Burgess (@sharnaburgess) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Chmerkovskiy shared a few of the groomsmen photos on Wednesday after sharing a tribute to his new wife.

H U S B A N D & W I F E

My love @petamurgatroyd …..

I’ve been waiting for this day my whole life. Some moments are a blur because I couldn’t stop thinking how incredible you looked.

My heart is overwhelmed with love, my soul is elated and my life is finally complete…

I truly am the luckiest person ever. 📸: @jamielevinephotography#chmergatroydwedding

He also shared some goofy photos from the groomsmen photo shoot.

M Y G U Y S Thank you for unconditionally having my back and for always being you! Special thanks to @thetiebar for providing castle worthy accessories! 📸 @jamielevinephotography #chmergatroydwedding A post shared by @maksimc on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

G R O O M S M E N A post shared by @maksimc on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

V I N T A G E L O U I S Vs & P O L K A D O T S 📸 @jamielevinephotography A post shared by @maksimc on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

And, a stunning image of their Chuppah.

C H U P P A H Can't get over how stunning @metrofloralevents made our wedding look! I have never seen more gorgeous flower arrangements and there were flowers EVERYWHERE!!! Thank you guys for your incredible effort and flawless delivery 🙏🏻 📸 @jamielevinephotography #chmergatroydwedding A post shared by @maksimc on Jul 12, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

Murgatroyd also shared a tribute to her “soul mate” on Wednesday before sharing some photos of her gorgeous floral arrangements.

“07~08~2017 was the most ✨magical✨day of my life. I married my soul mate, my perfect man, the only man I could see myself growing old with. I will love you until the end @maksimc 💫 #mrschmerkovskiy #myhusband,” she wrote.

I am so in awe of the beauty that Danitte Beegel from @metrofloralevents created for us! The owners, Adrian Benitez and Jose Ramirez, were a dream and completely brought my vision to life for our perfect day! Full blog post on @allthingsfamandglam coming soon. ❤️ // Photos by @jamielevinephotography A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Jul 12, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

It really looked like a magical day!