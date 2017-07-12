Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmkerovskiy are sharing their wedding pics and “DWTS” fans can’t get enough
Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy had the most magical wedding date!

On July 8, the “Dancing with the Stars” pros wed in beautiful ceremony with an over-the-top reception to follow. In the days since their “I Dos,” more photos have surfaced on social media and fans are loving it!

The star studded guest list included Murgatroyd’s former “DWTS” partner Nyle DiMarco and season 18 contestant Candace Cameron Bure. Season 20 contestant Rumer Willis and fellow “DWTS” pro Sharna Burgess served as bridesmaids while pro Val Chmerkovskiy was a groomsman. The couple’s seven-month-old son, Shai Aleksander, was also in attendance.


– he’s gotten so big but let’s talk about how cute he looks in this 😍 #chmergatroydwedding

A post shared by — chlo 💓 (@magicdwts) on

After they exchanged vows, the couple took photos under a magical rainbow that showed up just as the party was started.

So perfect💖✨🌈 #petamurgatroyd #dwts #dancingwiththestars #chmergatroydwedding #chmergatroyd 📷: @usweekly

A post shared by my everything, Peta Jane💟 (@stunning_petajane) on

😍💕 📷✨: @usweekly #chmergatroydwedding

A post shared by dwtsvalcbr (@dwtsvalcbr_) on

Bridesmaid Sharna Burgess couldn’t help but share “wedding overload” after the nuptials and gave fans a glimpse at the couple’s lavish and massive four-tier wedding cake.

The couple kept things under control and opted to feed each other with a plate and a fork over the cake smashing.

My partners in crime for the weekend! 😉💘#chmergatroydwedding

A post shared by Sharna Burgess (@sharnaburgess) on

😂 🤷🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Sharna Burgess (@sharnaburgess) on

Chmerkovskiy shared a few of the groomsmen photos on Wednesday after sharing a tribute to his new wife.

H U S B A N D & W I F E
My love @petamurgatroyd …..
I’ve been waiting for this day my whole life. Some moments are a blur because I couldn’t stop thinking how incredible you looked.
My heart is overwhelmed with love, my soul is elated and my life is finally complete…
I truly am the luckiest person ever. 📸: @jamielevinephotography#chmergatroydwedding

He also shared some goofy photos from the groomsmen photo shoot.

G R O O M S M E N

A post shared by @maksimc on

V I N T A G E L O U I S Vs & P O L K A D O T S 📸 @jamielevinephotography

A post shared by @maksimc on

And, a stunning image of their Chuppah.

Murgatroyd also shared a tribute to her “soul mate” on Wednesday before sharing some photos of her gorgeous floral arrangements.

“07~08~2017 was the most ✨magical✨day of my life. I married my soul mate, my perfect man, the only man I could see myself growing old with. I will love you until the end @maksimc 💫 #mrschmerkovskiy #myhusband,” she wrote.

It really looked like a magical day!

