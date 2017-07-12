Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmkerovskiy are sharing their wedding pics and “DWTS” fans can’t get enough

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy had the most magical wedding date!
On July 8, the “Dancing with the Stars” pros wed in beautiful ceremony with an over-the-top reception to follow. In the days since their “I Dos,” more photos have surfaced on social media and fans are loving it!
The star studded guest list included Murgatroyd’s former “DWTS” partner Nyle DiMarco and season 18 contestant Candace Cameron Bure. Season 20 contestant Rumer Willis and fellow “DWTS” pro Sharna Burgess served as bridesmaids while pro Val Chmerkovskiy was a groomsman. The couple’s seven-month-old son, Shai Aleksander, was also in attendance.
After they exchanged vows, the couple took photos under a magical rainbow that showed up just as the party was started.
Bridesmaid Sharna Burgess couldn’t help but share “wedding overload” after the nuptials and gave fans a glimpse at the couple’s lavish and massive four-tier wedding cake.
The couple kept things under control and opted to feed each other with a plate and a fork over the cake smashing.
Chmerkovskiy shared a few of the groomsmen photos on Wednesday after sharing a tribute to his new wife.
H U S B A N D & W I F E
My love @petamurgatroyd …..
I’ve been waiting for this day my whole life. Some moments are a blur because I couldn’t stop thinking how incredible you looked.
My heart is overwhelmed with love, my soul is elated and my life is finally complete…
I truly am the luckiest person ever. 📸: @jamielevinephotography#chmergatroydwedding
He also shared some goofy photos from the groomsmen photo shoot.
And, a stunning image of their Chuppah.
L I G H T @greessha aka. Greg The Rabbi aka. Frenchy aka. One of the most important people in mine and @petamurgatroyd life….. We are now bonded for life and we will cherish your words to us forever. Thank you… P.S. thanks @mashkii for finding herself an awesome husband and producing one, super cool ring boy! 📸 @jamielevinephotography #chmergatroydwedding
Murgatroyd also shared a tribute to her “soul mate” on Wednesday before sharing some photos of her gorgeous floral arrangements.
“07~08~2017 was the most ✨magical✨day of my life. I married my soul mate, my perfect man, the only man I could see myself growing old with. I will love you until the end @maksimc 💫 #mrschmerkovskiy #myhusband,” she wrote.
I am so in awe of the beauty that Danitte Beegel from @metrofloralevents created for us! The owners, Adrian Benitez and Jose Ramirez, were a dream and completely brought my vision to life for our perfect day! Full blog post on @allthingsfamandglam coming soon. ❤️ // Photos by @jamielevinephotography
It really looked like a magical day!