Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy hit the red carpet for the first time as husband and wife

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy made their red carpet debut as newlyweds on Wednesday as they attended the 2017 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show in Los Angeles. The couple posed for photos with Chmerkovskiy’s brother Val and his girlfriend Jenna Johnson before they opened up about their baby boy Shai, who just turned seven months old.

“We have a lot of projects ahead, and the most important one is seven months [old] and change now, so we’re kinda all about this kid and we’ll see what happens,” Chmerkovskiy said. “Today he was crawling all over me in bed and just stood up, and we’re like, ‘Oh, look who’s standing!'”





“Yeah, little things happen every day,” Murgatroyd added. “The funny thing right now is he loves, like, fluffy and beautifully textured blankets.”

During the Industry Dance Awards, Murgatroyd presented her husband and his brother with the Innovator Award, and she took to Instagram to share how proud she is of the two men.

RELATED: Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy nearly stole the show at a friend’s wedding in Italy

“I was so incredibly honored and excited to present @maksimcand @iamvalc with the Innovator Award at the @industrydanceawards last night,” she captioned a photo album from the night on Instagram. “There are no two people more deserving and they both inspire me every day!”

I was so incredibly honored and excited to present @maksimc and @iamvalc with the Innovator Award at the @industrydanceawards last night. There are no two people more deserving and they both inspire me every day! ❤️❤️ A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Aug 17, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

Chmerkovskiy shared a heartfelt thank you post on Instagram in which he recounted the hardship of moving to United States and pursuing a career in dance.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for this award, but most importantly thank you for your efforts in organizing this incredible event,” he wrote. “When we immigrated to the US dance has suddenly become the only language I could ‘speak’ and an opportunity to contribute to our financially struggling family.”

RELATED: “DWTS” pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy shared steamy pics from their hot Italian honeymoon