Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy hit the red carpet for the first time as husband and wife

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy made their red carpet debut as newlyweds on Wednesday as they attended the 2017 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show in Los Angeles. The couple posed for photos with Chmerkovskiy’s brother Val and his girlfriend Jenna Johnson before they opened up about their baby boy Shai, who just turned seven months old.
“We have a lot of projects ahead, and the most important one is seven months [old] and change now, so we’re kinda all about this kid and we’ll see what happens,” Chmerkovskiy said. “Today he was crawling all over me in bed and just stood up, and we’re like, ‘Oh, look who’s standing!'”
“Yeah, little things happen every day,” Murgatroyd added. “The funny thing right now is he loves, like, fluffy and beautifully textured blankets.”
During the Industry Dance Awards, Murgatroyd presented her husband and his brother with the Innovator Award, and she took to Instagram to share how proud she is of the two men.
“I was so incredibly honored and excited to present @maksimcand @iamvalc with the Innovator Award at the @industrydanceawards last night,” she captioned a photo album from the night on Instagram. “There are no two people more deserving and they both inspire me every day!”
Chmerkovskiy shared a heartfelt thank you post on Instagram in which he recounted the hardship of moving to United States and pursuing a career in dance.
“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for this award, but most importantly thank you for your efforts in organizing this incredible event,” he wrote. “When we immigrated to the US dance has suddenly become the only language I could ‘speak’ and an opportunity to contribute to our financially struggling family.”
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for this award, but most importantly thank you for your efforts in organizing this incredible event. We all dance for different reasons. For some it's about freedom of self expression, for some it's the thrill of a spot light and for some it's about opportunity to 'never work a day in their life'….as they say about people who do what they love for work. I never danced because I was good at it or because I had dreams of one day receiving dance awards. When we immigrated to the US dance has suddenly become the only language I could 'speak' and an opportunity to contribute to our financially struggling family. I committed to competitive Ballroom dancing not with hopes of winning the world championships (that came later), but with hopes of getting a raise from the dude that owned a Russian restaurant in Brooklyn in which I danced at nights. My partner and I were 15 at the time and I thought what better way to ask for a raise than to bring a trophy and say "look, I'm a National Champion now. Do you think I can get that $10 increase?"…..again, my partner and I were 15 at the time…. When our dad and I opened our first dance studio I was 17 and I didn't really know what I was doing yet, but it felt like I needed to do my best and just work. So, for me it wasn't passion first career later. I discovered my passion for dance after I retired from competitive Ballroom dancing and joined DWTS. I don't think I got to enjoy those first couple of seasons as much as I should've, because I was too busy trying not to get eliminated. I want to take this opportunity to thank our Dancing With The Stars family for 12 years of amazing experiences, for providing a platform for personal growth through working with some of the best professionals in the entertainment industry, for making it possible for two kids from a strange foreign place to EARN the right to be called an American citizen. …………………..
