Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy nearly stole the show at a friend’s wedding in Italy

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy looked smoking hot at a close friend’s wedding in Italy this weekend!

The newlyweds shared a series of photos ahead of the nuptials on Saturday showing off their amazing fashion sense, and if “Dancing with the Stars” doesn’t continue to work out for them in the future, they could definitely pass as models.

“Wedding time with my loves,” Murgatroyd captioned a photo album of their steamy pictures. “So happy to celebrate Ashley and Johnny!”

Wedding time with my loves. ❤️💃🏼 So happy to celebrate Ashley and Johnny! #nosleeptillcomo A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

Chmerkovskiy also shared a few pictures, captioning them all with a red and black heart.





❤️ @petamurgatroyd #nosleeptillcomo 📸: @iamvalc A post shared by @maksimc on Aug 12, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

❤️🖤 #nosleeptillcomo 📸: @iamvalc A post shared by @maksimc on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

❤️🖤 #nosleeptillcomo 📸: @iamvalc A post shared by @maksimc on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

The couple recently celebrating their own wedding last month and have been enjoying their honeymoon in Italy ever since, sharing some beautiful photos from their trip with fans.

First wedding with my Mr! ❤️ So happy to be in Lake Como with the whole fam. A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Aug 10, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

Villa Corte del Lago, Lake Como. Stormy and stunning here. ❤️ A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Aug 11, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

