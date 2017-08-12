Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy nearly stole the show at a friend’s wedding in Italy

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy looked smoking hot at a close friend’s wedding in Italy this weekend!
The newlyweds shared a series of photos ahead of the nuptials on Saturday showing off their amazing fashion sense, and if “Dancing with the Stars” doesn’t continue to work out for them in the future, they could definitely pass as models.
“Wedding time with my loves,” Murgatroyd captioned a photo album of their steamy pictures. “So happy to celebrate Ashley and Johnny!”
Chmerkovskiy also shared a few pictures, captioning them all with a red and black heart.
The couple recently celebrating their own wedding last month and have been enjoying their honeymoon in Italy ever since, sharing some beautiful photos from their trip with fans.
