Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy work out with baby Shai on “Good Morning America”

“Dancing with the Stars” pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are just one month away from their wedding, and they joined “Good Morning America” on Friday morning to share some of their pre-wedding workouts with a little help from son Shai.

The couple explained that they use Shai as a weight, holding him while doing sit-ups, lunges and squats, adding that it helps them bond as a family.

WATCH: Fitness for the whole family, as @MaksimC and @PetaMurgatroyd hit the gym with their baby, Shai: https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD pic.twitter.com/jly3VYAhyT — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 23, 2017

RELATED: Peta Murgatroyd is putting the final touches on her upcoming wedding to fellow “DWTS” pro Maks Chmerkovskiy

“I think that it’s a great bonding activity for the whole family to do,” Murgatroyd said. “At first we didn’t have anybody to look after Shai so we just took him along and it just became an every week thing. We take him to the gym now and we bond together over there.”





“I think if you introduce an activity like a gym, a workout at an early age, there’s nothing wrong with that,” Chmerkovskiy added.

With the wedding so close, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple’s five-month-old son Shai to be their ring bearer.

“Maks and Peta’s wedding will be something to remember! It will be a huge wedding that will span the course of a three day weekend,” the source said.

RELATED: “DWTS” couple Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s baby Shai is growing up so fast and they can’t take it